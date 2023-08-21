Brazilian president arrives in South Africa to attend BRICS summit

PRETORIA, August 21. /TASS/. Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva has arrived in Johannesburg to participate in the 15th BRICS summit, which kicks off on August 22, the South African presidential administration reported.

South African Minister of International Relations and Cooperation Naledi Pandor met him at Johannesburg International Airport.

Later on Monday, Chinese President Xi Jinping is due to arrive in South Africa on a state visit, as well as to attend the BRICS summit.

The BRICS summit takes place in Johannesburg on August 22-24 and promises to be the largest meeting of heads of state and government of Global South countries in recent years. The leaders of 54 African countries have been invited to attend. Russian President Vladimir Putin will participate in the event via a video link. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov will represent Russia in person.