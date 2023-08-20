Erdogan set to discuss Ukraine, Black Sea security in Budapest — TV

ISTANBUL, August 20. /TASS/. Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan is set to pay a one-day visit to Budapest on August 20 at the invitation of Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban, TRT television reported.

The heads of state plan to hold talks focusing on the settlement of the Ukrainian crisis and the development of a roadmap for ensuring security in the Black Sea following the end of the Black Sea grain deal, the report said, citing sources in Erdogan's administration.

The television channel said the leaders also plan to discuss cooperation between the two countries, which celebrate the 100th anniversary of diplomatic relations this year. Preparations for the high-level Hungarian-Turkish Strategic Cooperation Council meeting to be held in Budapest at the end of the year will also be discussed.

Erdogan last visited Hungary in November 2019. The upcoming visit will take place on Hungary's national holiday, St. Stephen's Day. The Turkish leader plans to hold talks in Budapest with some country leaders that will take part in the celebrations, TRT reported.