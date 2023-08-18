ECOWAS military chiefs coordinate plan of military operation in Niger

DUBAI, August 18. /TASS/. The military chiefs of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) at a meeting in Ghana coordinated a plan for the upcoming military operation in Niger, Abdel-Fatau Musah, the West African bloc’s commissioner for political affairs, peace and security, said.

"We have already discussed and coordinated all potential actions necessary to launch an intervention in Niger," the Al Jazeera TV channel quoted him as saying.

Commenting on the meeting’s results, the official stressed that ECOWAS intended to restore constitutional order in Niger where President Mohamed Bazoum was ousted by rebels in a coup d’etat "as soon as possible." "We are not going to hold an endless dialogue [with the rebels] because our goal is restoring constitutional order as soon as possible," he said.

In late July, a group of military rebels in Niger announced the removal of President Bazoum. They then established the National Council for the Safeguard of the Homeland (known as CNSP for its French name: Conseil national pour la sauvegarde de la patrie), headed by General Abdourahmane Tchiani, to run the country. The ECOWAS leaders imposed severe sanctions on the rebels, demanded that Bazoum be released and threatened to use force.

On August 10, upon returning from the ECOWAS summit in Nigeria, Ivorian President Alassane Ouattara said that the ECOWAS leaders agreed to launch a military operation in Niger as soon as possible. The CNSP ordered the Nigerien army on high alert amid ECOWAS’ statements on its readiness to launch an intervention.