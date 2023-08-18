NATO chief admits peace talks stalled because of Kiev — Russian senator

MOSCOW, August 18. /TASS/. NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg has admitted that peace talks between Russia and Ukraine do not begin because of the stance adopted by official Kiev, Konstantin Kosachev, deputy speaker of Russia’s Federation Council, said on his Telegram channel.

"Factually, Stoltenberg has admitted that the negotiations do not begin exclusively because of the Kiev regime’s position. They still think that circumstances are not yet 'ripe,'" his statement said.

The politician stressed that this admission by the NATO chief is extremely important because previously he and other Western leaders had claimed that the talks were impossible due to Moscow’s position.

Earlier, Stoltenberg told a press conference that only Kiev can decide when the conditions are right to hold talks and what is acceptable for it at the negotiating table.