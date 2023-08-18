Uzbekistan authorities intend to bring fifty international brands to country — President

TASHKENT, August 18. /TASS/. Authorities of Uzbekistan are holding talks with representatives of fifty international brands about operations in the country, President Shavkat Mirziyoyev said at a business forum in Tashkent.

"Fifty the most known global brands, with their annual turnover above $100 bln, are showing high interest in our plants," the President said. Negotiations were held with partners from Spain, Germany, Poland, Turkey and other countries, which have already been ready to place orders amounting to $3 bln, the head of state said.

In particular these are Sino International that is producing Nike shoes in Andijan and Fazman Textile that is making Diesel brand clothing in Namangan, Mirziyoyev said.

International quality, environment and certification standards will be introduced at such plants, the President noted. "A preferential customs regime for import and export of branded products will be introduced for them," he added.