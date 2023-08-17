White House cannot admit failure of its policy on Ukraine — Seymour Hersh

NEW YORK, August 17. /TASS/. The Biden administration still cannot admit to the general public the failure of its policy on Ukraine, US Pulitzer Prize-winning investigative journalist Seymour Hersh said.

"So the White House’s wishful approach to the war, when it comes to realistic talk to the American people, will continue apace. But the end is nearing, even if the assessments supplied by Biden to the public are out of a comic strip," he wrote in a new article published on the Substack platform.

Hersh explained that Ukraine’s planned "lightning spring offensive" was thwarted while the summit in Saudi Arabia "included just a handful of heads of state from the fewer than fifty nations that sent delegates."