US does not supply Kiev with new equipment, fearing Russia, China seize it — expert

NEW YORK, August 17. /TASS/. The United States is not supplying Ukraine with new weapons because Washington fears that Russia and China will seize them and reveal secret American technologies, Matthew Hoh, a senior fellow at the Center for International Policy and former director of the Afghanistan Study Group, said on the Judging Freedom YouTube channel.

"We have sent our oldest equipment [to Ukraine]. <…> You don’t want these weapons being captured," Hoh said, noting that the US, in particular, has long refused to supply Kiev with Abrams tanks. "The armor on the Abrams is a very closely guarded secret, so we don’t want the Russians to understand how our armor works," he said, stressing that the US eventually decided to give Ukraine "old M1A1 [Abrams] models that predate the Persian Gulf War."

The expert pointed out that "the Russians, of course, figured out how to jam the GPS" used to control the HIMARS missiles. For the same reason, "the US has been reluctant to give the ATACMS missiles [to Ukraine]," he said.

According to the expert, the US is also afraid that Russia will pass information on US weapons to China. "We don’t want the Chinese to know anything about our weapons that they could learn by Ukrainians losing them to the Russians," Hoh said.