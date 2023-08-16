Kiev working to attend G20 summit, even though it wasn’t invited — MFA

MOSCOW, August 16. /TASS/. Ukraine is working with its partners to take part in the G20 summit in India in September, although Kiev has not been invited to the event, Ukrainian Deputy Foreign Minister Nikolay Tochitsky said on Rada television.

"We and partners are working to be among those invited, [working] with India and other partners who are among the participants of this summit," he said.

According to Tochitsky, Kiev believes the end of the Black Sea grain deal is a "big challenge" for the economies of various countries around the world.

Indian Foreign Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar said earlier that Ukraine hadn’t been invited to the G20 meeting because the group deals with economic development, while the institution to address security issues is the UN Security Council. He also said that invitations to the summit had already been sent out.

India holds the presidency of the G20 from December 1, 2022. The group will convene for an in-person summit in New Delhi from September 9-10. Invitations have been sent to all leaders of the G20 countries, as well as the heads of nine other countries: Bangladesh, Egypt, Mauritius, the Netherlands, Nigeria, Oman, Singapore, Spain and the UAE. Indian Foreign Ministry Spokesman Arindam Bagchi previously said that New Delhi was counting on the participation of the leaders of all G20 countries.

At the previous G20 summit, which took place on the Indonesian island of Bali last November, Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky addressed its participants via video link. It was when he for the first time laid out his 10-point "peace plan." The points include, among other things, ensuring nuclear, food and energy security, an exchange of all "people held in detention" and restoration of Ukraine's territorial integrity.