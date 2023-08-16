Lithuania takes 'unfriendly step' with closure of two checkpoints on Belarusian border

MINSK, August 16. /TASS/. Lithuania's decision to close two checkpoints on the Baltic state’s border with Belarus, effective August 18, represents yet another unconstructive, unfriendly step, Belarusian State Border Committee Spokesman Anton Bychkovsky told TASS on Wednesday.

"The decision by the Lithuanian government to close on August 18 the Sumskas [Losha in Belarus] and Tverecius [Vidzy in Belarus] automobile traffic border checkpoints on the international border with Belarus is another unconstructive and unfriendly step on the part of our neighbors," Bychkovsky said.

The Belarusian border official noted that, "Lithuania justified its move [by] citing an alleged security threat, including the deployment of the Wagner Private Military Company (PMC) on Belarusian soil."

"However, the officially stated rationale [for the closures] does not correspond to the underlying true reasons behind the decision," Bychkovsky continued. "In fact, the Lithuanian authorities are resorting to any possible pretext to obstruct not only cargo traffic, but also to reduce the flow of Lithuanians traveling to Belarus under the visa-free regime."

"After the shutdown of border crossing points, stuck traffic idling in waiting lines will increase significantly, and not only in the Lithuanian direction," he said.

"Redirecting heavy traffic flows onto alternative routes would only lead to delays in official clearance procedures and lengthy lines at border crossings," Bychkovsky said. "Resorting to such decisions, the Lithuanian side is purposefully and deliberately creating artificial border barriers in service to its political ambitions."

The authorities of Lithuania and Poland earlier mentioned the possibility of fully isolating Belarus. According to Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki’s previous statements, up to 4,000 Wagner fighters - or "a little more" - may currently be stationed in Belarus.

Warsaw and Vilnius claim that Wagner may be used for staging provocative actions against Poland and the Baltic states, as well as against NATO’s entire eastern flank, or for exacerbating the migration crisis.

Polish PM Morawiecki speculated that Wagner fighters "may dress as illegal migrants in order to enter Poland and other NATO countries and carry out acts of sabotage there." "This is why we are relocating our troops to the country’s east to strengthen the eastern flank of NATO and the EU," the Polish prime minister pointed out.