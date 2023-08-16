Minsk, Beijing reach unprecedented level of military cooperation — Belarusian top brass

MINSK, August 16. /TASS/. Minsk and Beijing have reached an unprecedented level of cooperation in the military sphere, Belarusian Defense Minister Viktor Khrenin at a meeting with his Chinese counterpart Li Shangfu in Minsk.

"Our countries have reached an unprecedented level of cooperation. We have achieved a comprehensive strategic partnership," he said.

Khrenin pointed out that the basis for the development of cooperation in all areas of activity for Belarus and China is "close friendly relations between the leaders of the countries [Belarusian President] Alexander Lukashenko and [Chinese President] Xi Jinping, as well as similarity of positions on the main issues of the international agenda." "In the context of the changing but still crisis-prone situation in the world, our relations can become an example for many countries. Despite external factors, the nature of the relationship will allow us to move towards a community of common interests and a unified structure. These interests, of course, cover the main spheres of life of our states," the top Belarusian defense official pointed out.

"Today, in addition to excellent prospects for the development of trade, economic and scientific-technical relations, we have an opportunity to expand military and military-technical cooperation," Khrenin said.