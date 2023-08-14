India eyeing BRICS as platform to push trading in national currencies — expert

NEW DELHI, August 14. /TASS/. BRICS is an organization for India where it can push forward trading in national currencies on its platform, President of the ImagIndia Institute Robinder Sachdev told TASS.

"BRICS is a very important organization for India. It helps in expansion and deeper relations of trade, exchanges of technology, knowledge, and partnerships to raise socio-economic parameters in the country," the expert said.

"India also feels that some challenges faced by India and several other nations, for example, trade in local currencies, digital currencies of future, resilient banking networks, can also be addressed gainfully in the BRICS mechanism," Sachdev noted.

"India considers that it is itself also a pole in this multipolar world," the expert stressed. "A strong BRICS helps the multipolarity that India promotes, as well brings trade and other benefits to the BRICS members. All world organizations - G7, G20, EU, the SCO - are trying to increase their impact and influence, while the UN is absent in leadership. Therefore India sees potential in BRICS to be one of the important world organizations with India’s prominent role," Sachdev said.