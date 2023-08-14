Baku reports shelling of Azerbaijani positions on border with Armenia

BAKU, August 14. /TASS/. The Azerbaijani Armed Forces’ positions on the border with Armenia came under fire, the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry said in a statement.

"The Armenian Armed Forces intermittently shelled the positions of the Azerbaijani army near the Mollabayramli settlement in the Kalbajar District and the Heydarabad settlement in the Sadarak District of the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic, using small arms of various calibers, between 10:45 p.m. on August 13 and 7:05 a.m. on August 14," the statement reads.

According to the ministry, Azerbaijani troops "took retaliatory measures."