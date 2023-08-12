ECOWAS aims to send parliamentary delegation to meet rebels — Reuters

MOSCOW, August 12. /TASS/. The Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) intends to send a parliamentary delegation to Niger for negotiations with the rebels, Reuters reported citing a parliament spokesperson.

The ECOWAS delegation plans to meet with leaders of the rebels who ousted Niger’s President Mohamed Bazoum, the news agency reported.

AFP reported earlier in the day that a delegation of Nigeria’s religious leaders had arrived in Niamey (Niger’s capital city) on a mediation mission.

On July 26, military rebels in Niger announced the removal of President Mohamed Bazoum, the closure of national borders, the introduction of a curfew and the suspension of the constitution, as well as a ban on political parties. The National Council for the Safeguard of the Homeland (Conseil national pour la sauvegarde de la patrie, CNSP) was formed to govern the country and was headed by General Abdurahmane Tchiani.