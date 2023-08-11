US Treasury adds four Russian businessmen to its sanctions list

WASHINGTON, August 11. /TASS/. The US Treasury has added Russian businessmen Mikhail Fridman and Petr Aven to its sanctions list. This is according to a statement on the US Treasury’s website.

In addition to them the sanctions also targeted German Khan and Alexey Kuzmichev as well as the Russian Union of Industrialists and Entrepreneurs.

"The four individuals targeted today include Petr Olegovich Aven, Mikhail Maratovich Fridman, German Borisovich Khan, and Alexey Viktorovich Kuzmichev, all of whom have served on the supervisory board of the Alfa Group Consortium, one of the largest financial and investment conglomerates in Russia. These individuals were previously sanctioned by Australia, Canada, the European Union, New Zealand, and the United Kingdom," the statement says.

In March 2022, Fridman and Aven resigned from the Board of Directors of Alfa-Bank after the UK and the EU imposed sanctions against them. Currently, Aven owns 12% of the shares of the financial institution, and Fridman owns 33%. Khan and Kuzmichev were previously shareholders of Alfa-Bank.