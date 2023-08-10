Ukrainian army changes tactics to protect troops, preserve equipment — media

WASHINGTON, August 10. /TASS/. The Ukrainian armed forces have changed tactics to protect troops and preserve equipment during their counteroffensive, Politico writes, citing Yury Sak, an advisor to the Ukrainian defense minister.

He acknowledged that the change of tactics was elongating the timeline for a possible breakthrough. "The situation is difficult," Sak said, adding: "Nobody is predicting concrete timelines."

"Sak’s comments echo a general view held in the Biden administration that the counteroffensive is just going to be slow, more of an attrition-style fight than a blitzkrieg," Politico noted.

The Russian Defense Ministry said earlier that the Ukrainian armed forces had been making unsuccessful attempts at a counteroffensive since June 4. According to the ministry, Ukraine lost over 43,000 troops and about 5,000 pieces of military equipment, including 26 aircraft and 25 Leopard tanks, in the past two months. Russian President Vladimir Putin emphasized that the Ukrainian military had failed to achieve any success in any area.