Premature to say whether Kazakhstan gets full-fledged member status in BRICS — Kazakh MFA

ASTANA, August 9. /TASS/. Kazakhstan is interested in cooperation with the BRICS countries (Brazil, Russia, India, China, South Africa), but it is too early to talk about the republic becoming a full member of the organization, official representative of the Kazakh Foreign Ministry Aibek Smadiarov told journalists.

"Kazakhstan is interested in close cooperation with the BRICS countries. Two members of the association - Russia and China - are neighbors and the closest political, trade and economic partners of Kazakhstan, and we have a strategic partnership with India," Smadiarov said.

He pointed out that in order to build new trade routes and diversify Kazakhstan's economy, a mutually beneficial dialogue is being established with South Africa and Brazil, which are the economic leaders of their continents.

"Concerning the possible membership of Kazakhstan in BRICS, it should be noted that so far, the criteria and mechanism for the expansion of the association have not been developed. Consequently, it is premature to talk about our country becoming a full-fledged member of BRICS", the official representative of the MFA explained.

As South African Minister of Foreign Affairs and Cooperation Naledi Pandor said earlier, 23 countries, including Kazakhstan, have formally applied to join BRICS. The organization’s expansion will be discussed at the BRICS summit chaired by South Africa in Johannesburg on August 22-24.