Global South's reaction to Ukraine crisis shows distrust in West — US expert

WASHINGTON, August 8. /TASS/. The developing world's reaction to the Ukrainian crisis has revealed fatigue and skepticism of the West, retired diplomat and former adviser to the US part of the Bilateral Presidential Commission with Russia James Carden told TASS.

When asked whether it is possible to say that the old world order, characterized by the central role of the West and its hegemony, has changed, the expert said, "If not - itis clear it is on the way out. I think what the reaction of the so-called Global South to the war demonstrated was a kind of exhaustion with and distrust of the West. Unlike the US-led West, the rest of the world doesn't reflexively see the conflict between Ukraine and Russia as a battle between absolute good and absolute evil. My sense is that much of the Arab and African and Asian world feels that we in the West have abused our privileged postwar and post-Cold War position to their detriment. As such, their sympathies lie elsewhere, in this case, with Russia, which they view as similarly abused by the so-called ‘rules based international order’."

"I don't think anything in world affairs is inevitable. I do think, however, that the stage is clearly set for another round of violence now that the Ukrainian counteroffensive seems to be grinding to a halt," the expert said on the future of the Russian-Ukrainian conflict.

"There seems little appetite in Washington for a peaceful settlement and as long as the Europeans remain utterly dependent and prostrate before the dictates of our national security establishment, there is little hope. Our best chance of achieving peace, I believe, lies with the Europeans. But as of right now, they have marched in lock step with Kiev and DC. This leaves Moscow. Perhaps having annexed around 20% of Ukraine and having largely destroyed the Ukrainian fighting force, the point has been made. But should Russia make a move to end the war, they will need a partner. And sadly, it remains to be seen whether any peace feelers would be welcomed," he added.

"I would find it difficult to believe that a ‘will not join NATO’ pledge would be acceptable to either Washington or Kiev," he noted.