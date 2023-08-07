North Korean leader visits military plants to promote arms exports, says Seoul official

SEOUL, August 7. /TASS/. North Korean leader Kim Jong-un's visit to enterprises in the country’s military-industrial complex probably served several purposes, not least of which was to demonstrate Pyongyang’s readiness to export weapons, South Korean Unification Ministry Spokesman Koo Byoungsam said.

"It seems that the North [Korea] had several motives: demonstrating defense achievements, responding to joint exercises between South Korea and the US, and even exporting weapons," the Yonhap news agency quoted the official as saying.

Last week, the North Korean leader inspected the work of factories producing large-caliber shells for heavy artillery and rockets, small arms, and engines for cruise missiles and drones. The Yonhap news agency pointed out that South Korea and the US plan to hold the annual Ulchi Freedom Shield exercise in August.

South Korean authorities highlighted the term "defense economic work" used in a Korean Central News Agency report on the leader's visit to the facilities. "The use of this term seems unprecedented. If it means arms exports, it is unfortunate because the North [Korea] has publicly indicated that it intends to violate UN Security Council resolutions," Koo Byoungsam added.

According to Yonhap, the release of information on inspections of military plants following Russian Defense Minister Sergey Shoigu's visit to North Korea and his attendance at an arms exhibition points to the possibility of arms shipments to Russia.