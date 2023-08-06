Polymetal to complete redomiciliation to Kazakhstan

MOSCOW, August 7. /TASS/. Gold and silver miner Polymetal is going to complete redomiciliation from Jersey to the Astana International Financial Center (AIFC) in Kazakhstan on Monday.

The Astana International Exchange will become the platform for primary listing. Polymetal is expected to receive a final permit and an official certificate to continue operations in AIFC from the Astana Financial Services Authority (AFSA).

The company has already suspended trading in its shares on the London Stock Exchange (LSE). Shareholders of the company also approved the delisting from the LSE and the anticipated delisting date is August 29.

Trading in company’s shares on the Astana International Exchange (AIX) were also suspended to complete require redomiciliation procedures.

Polymetal is among the top ten global gold producers and top five silver producers. Assets of the company are located in Russia and Kazakhstan.