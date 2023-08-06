Ukrainian delegation meets with representatives from 30 states during talks in Jeddah

MOSCOW, August 7. /TASS/. Ukraine’s delegation to the consultations in Saudi Arabia’s Jeddah held bilateral talks with representatives from more than 30 world nations, head of the Ukrainian president’s office Andrey Yermak said on Sunday.

"In Jeddah, we held many bilateral meetings at the level of national security and foreign policy advisers on the implementation of the Ukrainian peace formula. We discussed defense, security guarantees, the importance of a global peace summit, and the grain deal with representatives from more than 30 delegations," he wrote on his Telegram channel.

According to Yermak, meetings were held with the delegations from Bahrain, Germany, Denmark, Spain, Italy, Canada, Qatar, Norway, Poland, South Korea, Saudi Arabia, Slovakia, the United States, Turkey, Finland, France, Sweden, South Africa, and Japan, as well as with a high-ranking European Commission official.

Jeddah hosted consultations on the settlement of the conflict in Ukraine on August 5-6. According to the Saudi Press Agency, representatives from over 40 countries and international organizations, including Argentina, the United Kingdom, Germany, Egypt, India, Qatar, China, the United Arab Emirates, the United States, Turkey, Ukraine, France, Chile, and the United Nations, took part. "This meeting comes as a continuation of the efforts and good offices of His Royal Highness the Crown Prince, Prime Minister Mohammad bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al-Saud, that His Royal Highness has been exerting in this regard since March 2022," the agency said.

Russia was not invited to the meeting. Russian Presidential Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said earlier that Moscow will keep an eye on the peace meeting on Ukraine in Saudi Arabia, but its aims are yet to be understood. According to Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova, the meeting in Saudi Arabia will not be useless, if it helps the West realize that Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky's so-called peace plan is a dead end.