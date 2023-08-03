Moldova expels Russian diplomats to get nod of approval from US — expert

MOSCOW, August 3. /TASS/. Chisinau has boldly decided to expel Russian diplomats from the country in order to get kudos from Washington, Vladimir Zharikhin, deputy director of the Institute of CIS Countries, opined in a conversation with TASS.

"They are afraid to take any decisive steps towards unification with Transnistria or with Romania, aimed at an armed conflict with Transnistria, so they are taking it out on our diplomats, <...> on their own population, as they are planning to withdraw from the CIS, cancel visa-free travel to Russia and other countries, and thus create problems for Moldovan residents," he said.

All these difficulties, according to Zharikhin, do not stop the Moldovan authorities, "they are ready to show something to be praised in the main center of the country's guidance - the US embassy."

According to the political analyst, the Moldovan authorities are still afraid of escalation, though this could happen in the future. "They know perfectly well how this could all end for them, since the population is divided, and such abrupt actions, for example, against Transnistria or attempts not in words, but in deed, to unite with Romania, could lead to civil war," he explained. "As I understand, they sense this and that is why they do not dare."

Moldova’s actions will depend on whether they get "an order from the decision-making center across the pond, but so far, no such order has been given," Zharikhin noted. Resolute moves from Chisinau, he noted, have so far been replaced by the expulsion of Russian diplomats. "They are taking baby steps by going after our diplomats, their own population, who they are going to deprive of visa-free travel to Russia and so on," the expert summed up.

Earlier, the Moldovan Foreign Ministry notified Russian Ambassador Oleg Vasnetsov of the need to reduce the embassy staff by 45 people - to 10 diplomats and 15 technical workers. Thus, their number will match the number of employees at the Moldovan Embassy in Moscow. Chisinau explained its decision by Russia’s purported multiple unfriendly actions and attempts to destabilize Moldova domestically.

Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov noted that Moldova’s decision to cut staff at the Russian diplomatic mission continues the unfriendly policy of the republic’s current leadership with regard to Russia. He stressed that, according to diplomatic rules, such steps are normally reciprocated.