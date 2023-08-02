Not yet time for concrete proposals on Ukrainian settlement — Brazilian politician

BRASILIA, August 3. /TASS/. Brasilia is making efforts to create conditions for peaceful settlement of the conflict in Ukraine but time in not yet ripe for concrete proposals, Brazilian Special Advisor for International Affairs Celso Amorim told TASS.

"Brazil wants to initiate a maximally wide dialogue. We see growing interest to this," he said.

However, in his words, the time for concrete proposals on the conflict settlement has not yet come. "As for concrete proposals we are often asked about, they should be advanced when we feel that there are real conditions for talks. So far, we are working to create a favorable atmosphere," he said, adding that he has quite a lot of proposals.

According to the former Brazilian foreign and defense minister, this topic will be on the agenda of Brazilian-Russian contacts on the sidelines of the upcoming BRICS summit in Johannesburg in late August. He did not rule out more visits to Moscow and Kiev for consultations if the president instructs so. "It’s up to him to decide," Amorim added.