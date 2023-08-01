US may announce another military aid delivery to Kiev next week — Politico

WASHINGTON, August 2. /TASS/. Washington may announce another package of military aid to the Kiev government early next week, the Politico newspaper reported.

"The Biden administration’s latest package of military aid for Ukraine clocked in at $400 million for additional air defenses, artillery and other ammunition, as well as armored vehicles and anti-armor weapons," the report reiterated.

However, the report has no information about weapons and equipment that may be included into the new package.

The US Department of Defense expects the announcement to be made early next week.

The newspaper also quoted US Department of Defense officials, who admitted that the Ukrainian counter-offensive produced no major successes, and Ukraine’s supporters who were hoping for a breakthrough "were sorely disappointed."

Russian Ambassador to the US Anatoly Antonov said earlier that the actions by Washington, which "continues to pump its Ukrainian puppets with weapons," were "beyond morality and common sense." The diplomat is convinced that the United States seeks to present itself as a selfless benefactor of Ukraine and manipulates public opinion, hiding the true goals of its policy.