Comoros ready to host next Russia-Africa summit — Comoros president

ST. PETERSBURG, July 28. /TASS/. The Comoros, just like many other African countries, are ready to host the next Russia-Africa summit, Azali Assoumani, the president of the Union of the Comoros, said as the summit concluded.

The official, who is also the head of the African Union, said the summits had been put on hold due to the coronavirus pandemic following the first such event in 2019.

"There are many candidates in Africa that are ready to host the summit, including the Comoros," he said.

The second Russia-Africa summit took place at St. Petersburg's Expoforum convention center from July 27-28. An economic and humanitarian forum ran in parallel to the event. Like the previous summit, the latest one was held under the motto For Peace, Security and Development.