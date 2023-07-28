Precisely Western countries need Ukrainian conflict, says Hungary's Orban

BUDAPEST, July 28. /TASS/. The conflict in Ukraine is no longer needed not by the Ukrainians themselves, but by the Western countries that are actually ruling this country that has lost its sovereignty, Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban said.

"This war is no longer a war of the Ukrainians," the head of government said on the air of Kossuth Radio. "The Ukrainians have run out of strength. Only Western money is now supporting Ukraine," Orban said, adding that "Ukraine has practically lost its sovereignty."

According to him, "now only Western money allows Ukraine to 'stay alive' and keeps the Ukrainian army ready to fight. However, a country that cannot finance its armed forces on its own cannot be considered sovereign," the Hungarian prime minister pointed out.