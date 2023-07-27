Niger's mutinous soldiers ban activities by political parties

PRETORIA, July 26. /TASS/. Colonel Major Amadou Abdramane, the leader of the mutiny in Niger, has said on state television that political parties were ordered to suspend their activities, Reuters reported.

The ban will be in effect until further notice, the report said.

Mutinous soldiers said on July 26 that they had removed President Mohamed Bazoum from power, closed the country’s borders and suspended the Constitution. They set up the National Council for the Safeguarding of the Country, which assumed full control over the country.