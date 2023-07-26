Zelensky says after explosions that Ukraine took some hits

MOSCOW, July 26. /TASS/. Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky has said, following a series of explosions across the country, that some strikes had penetrated air defenses.

"There have been several hits," he said in a video posted to his Telegram channel. He didn’t elaborate.

An air raid warning had been issued across Ukraine on Wednesday night. Eyewitnesses told TASS a powerful explosion rocked Kiev. Ukrainian news media also reported blasts in the Dnepropetrovsk, Zhitomir, Kirovograd, Lvov and Khmelnitsky regions. Explosions in the town of Starokonstantinovka in the Khmelnitsky Region rang out in the area of a military airfield.