Niger's president refuses to sign resignation document under rebels’ pressure — TV

RABAT, July 26. /TASS/. Niger's President Mohamed Bazoum refuses to sign a resignation document under pressure from rebels, the Al Hadath TV channel reported.

According to the channel, the rebels also took control of the building of the State Radio of Niger.

Earlier, the Jeune Afrique magazine quoted a military source in the region as saying that the head of Niger was being held captive by rebels. Reuters reported that a group of soldiers from Niger's presidential guard had blocked the building housing the head of state's office in the capital, Niamey.