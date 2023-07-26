Niger’s army refuses to support guards holding president Mohamed Bazoum

PRETORIA, July 26. /TASS/. Niger’s Armed Forces refused to support the presidential guards who blockaded the presidential palace in the capital Niamey, the country’s presidency said in a statement.

"Early in the morning, some members of the presidential guard made anti-republican efforts and tried to get support from the armed forces and the national guard but failed," the statement reads. The presidency added that President Mohamed Bazoum was fine, and the army and the national guard were ready to attack those holding him unless they came to their senses.

The BBC, in turn, reported that "soldiers in Niger have blockaded the presidential palace, as well as several ministries in the capital." "No shots were fired and it's not clear if this is an attempt by the presidential guard to seize power," the news outlet added.

The Jeune Afrique magazine reported earlier that Niger’s President Mohamed Bazoum was being held by his guards. The news outlet added, citing sources close to the president, that he was "safe and sound" and "engaged in talks," which, according to the BBC, also involve some leading politicians, including former President Mahamadou Issoufou. The magazine’s sources allege that the president was earlier considering the possibility of dismissing General Omar Tchiani who heads the presidential guard.