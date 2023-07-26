Russian Grain Union predicts lower Ukrainian grain harvests this year

MOSCOW, July 26. /TASS/. The grain harvest in Ukraine will show a year-on-year decline in 2023 on the back of a reduction in total hectarage under cultivation combined with adverse weather conditions, Russian Grain Union President Arkady Zlochevsky told TASS.

"The situation will be worse in Ukraine this year because some of its [traditional farming] regions are no longer under [Kiev’s jurisdiction], even as grain crops continue to be grown there. These regions have joined Russia, and accordingly their crop yields no longer count as part of Ukraine’s overall harvest. Second, they have not been as fortunate weather-wise as we [in Russia] have," Zlochevsky said.