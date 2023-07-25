Top senator slams Ukrainian shelling of Russian reporters 'despicable murder and atrocity'

MOSCOW, July 25. /TASS/. Russian Federation Council Speaker Valentina Matviyenko has called the Ukrainian shelling of Russian reporters a despicable murder and atrocity.

"We have seen that the UN has condemned this despicable murder. UNESCO has also issued a strong condemnation, calling for an investigation into how this could have happened. This is important, but it is no less important that these words are followed by concrete actions, so that another atrocity of the Ukrainian regime does not go unpunished," she said at a press conference on the results of the spring session, commenting on the Ukrainian attack on Russian journalists that killed RIA Novosti war reporter Rostislav Zhuravlev.

According to the senator, "it is obvious and clear that the responsibility for this lies not only with Kiev, but also with Washington."