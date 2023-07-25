Turkey submits proposals to Ukraine on settling crisis — Erdogan

ISTANBUL, July 25. /TASS/. Turkey is ready continue its efforts on settling the Ukrainian crisis and proposals on the matter had been submitted to Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said in a video address to the nation.

He reiterated that on July 7, he met with Zelensky in Istanbul. "We discussed issues on our agenda. In particular, we exchanged our proposals with regard to the war which has been underway for over 500 days and again stated our readiness to do everything that depends on us on this track," the Turkish leader noted following a meeting of the government that he chaired.

On July 21, Erdogan and Zelensky also discussed the prospects of settlement in Ukraine in a phone conversation. The details of Ankara’s proposals have not yet been disclosed.