Iraq condemns burning of Quran in Copenhagen

STOCKHOLM, July 22. /TASS/. The Foreign Ministry of Iraq published a statement Saturday condemning the burning of the Quran and the Iraqi national flag near the Iraqi embassy in Copenhagen on Friday, the Ritzau news agency reports.

Meanwhile, the Copenhagen police did not confirm that the burned book was the Quran. According to the police, two people from the "Danish patriots" group burned "some book" near the Iraqi embassy.

According to the policeman on duty Henrik Sveistrup, the "damaging of the Iraqi flag" was not reported as well.

The "Danish Patriots" uploaded a livestream of their stunt to social media. The video footage shows two people trying to set an unknown book on fire and then making an attempt to burn the flag in a foil tray. However, a strong wind made this impossible, forcing the arsonists to spread the flag on the ground and to trample it.

The police reportedly initiated no investigation, because "nothing criminal has happened: a person has set fire to a book that is, probably, their property, and this is nothing illegal. In addition, it was an officially registered protest.".