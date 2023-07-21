Armenian PM says he believe lasting peace with Azerbaijan is possible

YEREVAN, July 21. /TASS/. Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pahsinyan said on Friday that he believes that lasting peace with Azerbaijan is possible but it depends on many factors.

"It is senseless to take part in talks and don’t believe in them. But this doesn’t mean that the result is guaranteed because it depends not only on Armenia but also on the position of the Azerbaijani president. Talks are not held in vacuum. There are an international situation, a geopolitical situation, a humanitarian situation, various human factors, which may surface at some point. There is a political situation, a domestic situation. In other words, all this influence the process, and, naturally, it is influences by direct parties to the talks, i.e. the Azerbaijani president [Ilham Aliye] and myself," he said in an interview with the AFP news agency.

The Russian foreign ministry said on July 15 that it is high time to begin drafting a peace treaty between Baku and Yerevan based on the existing agreements. The ministry stressed that the treaty should incorporate "reliable and clear guarantees of the rights and security of Armenian living in Karabakh" and the parties’ commitment too implement the trilateral accords between Russia, Azerbaijan, and Armenia, including those on unblocking transport communications and launching the process of the delimitation of the border between the two countries.