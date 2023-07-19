Argentina rejects tanker with Russian LNG due to sanctions — Minister of Economy

BUENOS AIRES, July 19. /TASS/. The Energia Argentina (Enarsa) oil and gas company refused to receive a tanker with liquefied natural gas (LNG) of presumably Russian origin due to sanctions, imposed on Russia, says Argentine Minister of Economy Sergio Massa.

"Together with Enarsa CEO, we decided to deny entry to the ship carrying LNG of Russian origin due to international sanctions imposed on certain Russian companies," he said on TV Tuesday.

According to Massa, Enarsa "blocked this shipment because it was a violation of a contract, because the company was subjected to sanctions."

"This is connected to compliance with international mechanisms," he added, without specifying which company he refers to.

In March last year, Argentine Foreign Santiago Cafiero said that the Argentine government does not think that sanctions could serve as a tool for search for a peaceful resolution of the conflict in Ukraine.