Taiwan has no plans to provoke China despite efforts to strengthen army, top diplomat says

HONG KONG, July 19. /TASS/. The Taiwanese administration has no plans to provoke Beijing, but will continue efforts to strengthen its army, Taiwanese Foreign Minister Jaushieh Joseph Wu told TVBS on Wednesday.

According to him, there are two fundamental elements of Taiwan's policy. "The first one is that we do not seek to provoke China," Wu said, as quoted by the TV channel.

The top diplomat pointed to statements by the head of Taiwan’s administration and other high-ranking officials that Taipei intended to maintain the status quo, as well as peace and stability in the Taiwan Strait.

The policy of deterrence is the second fundamental element of Taiwan’s course, which involves efforts to build up the island’s defense capabilities, the top diplomat added.

"We are investing much in our defense, transforming our strategy into an asymmetric one, and training our soldiers for new capabilities," Wu emphasized, adding that Taiwan was also purchasing more weapons for its defense forces.

The United States is the main supplier of arms to the Taiwanese army. The current portfolio of US weaponry is estimated at about $19 bln.

Taiwan has been governed by its local administration since 1949, when the remaining Kuomintang forces led by Chiang Kai-shek (1887-1975) fled to the island after suffering a defeat in China’s civil war. Since then, Taiwan has preserved the flag and some other symbols of the Republic of China that had existed in mainland China before the Communists came to power. Beijing regards the island as one of its provinces.