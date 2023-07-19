US may soon impose restrictions on Kyrgyzstan over exports to Russia — paper

WASHINGTON, July 19. /TASS/. The United States may announce new economic coercion measures against Kyrgyzstan in response to its alleged high-tech and military supplies to Russia, The Washington Post said citing anonymous sources.

According to reports, the administration of US President Joe Biden began looking into possible measures "after months of fruitless visits to the Kyrgyz capital of Bishkek by a stream of US and European diplomats."

The measures could come as early as this week, sources said.

They did not specify the nature of these measures, but recalled that Washington has already imposed sanctions against Kyrgyz companies, including by blacklisting some of them.