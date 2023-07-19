North Korean missiles capable of striking US territory — Pentagon

NEW YORK, July 19. /TASS/. Ballistic missiles currently being tested by North Korea will be capable of reaching the US territory, although it is unclear whether they can cover the distance if fitted with a nuclear warhead, a high-ranking US military official has said.

"The capability that they've delivered and demonstrated the other day - we assess could reach the United States," The commander of the United States Indo-Pacific Command, Adm. John Aquilino, told the Aspen Security Forum.

"All the nuclear capability is still being reviewed," he said, adding that this project would require "miniaturizing the warhead," and "it's not clear if they've achieved that capability yet.".