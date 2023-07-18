EU agrees on banning supplies of spare parts for military equipment to Belarus — Politico

BRUSSELS, July 18. /TASS/. The EU countries informally agreed on banning the supply of spare parts for military equipment to Belarus, according to Politico.

"EU countries informally agreed to a package of military sanctions targeting Belarus on Tuesday, three EU diplomats told Politico. The package will include restrictions on battlefield equipment, including aviation parts, two of the diplomats said. The exact items will mirror the sanctions against Russia — an effort to crack down on military components being illegally routed through Belarus to Russia," the newspaper wrote.

According to Politico, the new Belarus sanctions are seen as a stepping stone toward a broader, more global deal to penalize Belarus, said the diplomats, who were granted anonymity to discuss the negotiations."

EU may approve a new package of sanctions against Belarus next week, according to the newspaper.