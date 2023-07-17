Nagorno-Karabakh’s president goes on sit-down strike

YEREVAN, July 18. /TASS/. President of the unrecognized Nagorno-Karabakh republic Arayik Harutyunyan said on Monday he is going to stage a sit-in in Stepanakert’s central square.

"I am forced to take this extreme step so that Armenia, Russia, the United States, France, the European Union, the UN Security Council and others cannot ignore Azerbaijan’s current and future aggressive actions and crimes and ultimately implement their commitments under the trilateral statement, the international court ruling and other documents," he said in a televised address to the nation.

Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan told a government meeting on June 16 that Azerbaijan had completely blocked the Lachin corridor making it impossible to deliver humanitarian cargoes to Nagorno-Karabakh, leaving some 120,000 people in the region on the edge of a humanitarian catastrophe. International organizations, including the International Committee of the Red Cross, have limited access to the region.