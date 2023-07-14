North Korean leader’s sister says UNSC 'undermines peace, fosters confrontation'

SEOUL, July 14. /TASS/. The UN Security Council (UNSC) "undermines peace and stability" in the world and promotes "confrontation and a new Cold War," Kim Yo Jong, the sister of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, said in a statement, quoted on Friday by the Yonhap news agency, citing the Korean Central News Agency (KCNA).

"The UNSC turns a blind eye to our country’s fair security concerns and to the United States’ criminal attempts to increase the likelihood of a real nuclear war in the region and on the Korean Peninsula. It has again convened a meeting to unilaterally pick solely on our exercising our right to self-defense. With this, the UNSC has proved that it is an organization that independently fosters confrontation and undermines peace and stability in the world," she said.

Kim Yo Jong said the UN Security Council is a pro-American and pro-Western body that is fueling a new Cold War.

"I strongly condemn the UNSC’s unfair and biased stance, which has once again called into question our exercising our legitimate right to self-defense, which has caused harm to no one," she added.

On July 12, North Korea launched a Hwasong-18 intercontinental ballistic missile. On Thursday, addressing the UN Security Council meeting on the issue, North Korean Permanent Representative Kim Song said the missile test is an exercise of the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea’s (DPRK, the official name of North Korea) right to self-defense, which is enshrined in the UN Charter.