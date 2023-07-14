Uzbekistan’s president-elect to be sworn in on Friday

TASHKENT, July 14. /TASS/. Uzbekistan’s president-elect Shavkat Mirziyoyev, re-elected to the post during an early election last Sunday, will be sworn in on Friday at the hall of the Senate, the upper chamber of the country’s parliament.

Mirziyoyev was nominated by the Uzbekistan Liberal Democratic Party (UzLiDeP). The National Revival Democratic Party (Milliy Tiklanish) also supported his candidacy. The People's Democratic Party of Uzbekistan and the Ecological Party nominated their leaders, Ulugbek Inoyatov and Abdushukur Hamzayev. First Deputy Chairman of the Supreme Court of Uzbekistan Robaxon Maxmudova had the support of the Justice Social Democratic Party (Adolat).

According to the final results, announced by the country’s Central Election Commission, Mirziyoyev won the country’s first-ever early presidential polls with 87.05% of the vote. The turnout was almost 80%.

Inauguration ceremony

The ceremony will be held in the hall of the Senate and will be attended by lawmakers from both chambers fo the parliament, government ministers, members of the Central Election Commission and the Constitutional Court. Diplomats, envoys of international organizations, local and foreign journalists will also attend.

Central Election Commission Chariman Zayniddin Nizamkhodzhayev will announce the official results and declare Shavkat Mirziyoyev the winner.

After that, Mirziyoyev will go up to the parliament rostrum and take his oath, with his hands placed on the country’s constitution and the Quran.

Later, he will deliver his inaugural speech to outline the strategy of his country’s future development.

Early elections

Mirzioyev signed a law enabling the early parliamentary election in May, after new amendments to the country’s constitution have entered force. He subsequently signed a decree to hold them on July 9.

According to Mirzioyev, the updated version of the country’s constitution brings about reforms in all branches of state power and sets new political, social and economic objectives for the president, the parliament and the government, as well as ministers and governors.

The previous presidential election in the country took place on October 24, 2021. Mirziyoyev received 80.12% of the vote. The turnout was 80.4%.

Constitutional amendments

The constitutional reform was initiated by Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev in December 2021. In May 2022, Uzbekistan’s parliament set up a commission to draft amendments to the 1992 constitution. The president also came out with an initiative to hold a nationwide referendum on the constitutional amendments.

The new constitution will have 155 articles instead of the current 128. The number of constitutional norms will also be increased from 275 to 434.

Under the new constitution, the president, speakers of both houses of parliament, chairperson of the Supreme Court, chairperson and deputy chair of the Supreme Judicial Council, chairperson of the Central Election Commission, prosecutor general, and several other officials would be barred from holding office for more than two consecutive terms. The presidential term was extended from five years to seven.

The amended constitution proclaims Uzbekistan to be a social state, giving more social guarantees to its citizens.