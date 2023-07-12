US ready to sacrifice Ukrainians to fill pockets of its arms industry — Iran’s leader

DUBAI, July 12. /TASS/. The United States is determined to sacrifice Ukrainians in order to enrich the enterprises of its military-industrial complex, Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei said on Wednesday.

"The false champions of liberal democracy are willing to sacrifice an entire nation, such as, for example, the poor people of Ukraine, just to fill the pockets of the US military-industrial complex. They have to fight and get killed so that weapons can be sold - so the arms-producing companies can fill their pockets," Khamenei was quoted on his website.