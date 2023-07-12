Erdogan expresses readiness to be mediator in settling conflict of Russia, Ukraine

VILNIUS, July 12. /TASS/. Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Wednesday expressed readiness to be a mediator in the conflict between Russia and Ukraine, although he said he hadn’t been offered the role.

"If the sides agree or want us to mediate, we would be happy to do so. Just as Istanbul has become a center for the grain corridor, we are always ready to be a mediator in such steps. Turkey is one of the countries that can meet with both Russia and Ukraine. But so far we have not been approached to do so," Erdogan said at a news conference following a NATO summit in Vilnius, when asked to comment on suggestions that he would help mediate peace between Moscow and Kiev.