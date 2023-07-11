Russia not to support technical extension of cross-border aid mechanism in Syria

UNITED NATIONS, July 11. /TASS/. Russia will support only its version of an extension of the cross-border aid mechanism in Syria, and there will be no technical extension, Russian Permanent Representative to the United Nations Vasily Nebenzya said on Tuesday.

"The only way out of the deadlock is by supporting our draft, which was put to a vote after the Swiss one and offers practical measures to improve the cross-border aid mechanism. I would like to warn that if our draft is not supported, the mechanism will have to be shut down. In the current situation, we will not support a technical extension for any term," he said.

The UN Security Council voted against the Russian draft, which envisaged the mechanism’s extension for six months and offered a set of measures to improve the aid delivery mechanism across the contact line. The Western draft suggested that the mechanism be extended for nine months.