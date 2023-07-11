France already supplied SCALP missiles to Ukraine — AFP

PARIS, July 11. /TASS/. France has already delivered some SCALP long-range missiles to Ukraine, Agence France-Presse said on Tuesday, citing French Defense Ministry.

"The first missiles were delivered at the time when French President Emmanuel Macron made this announcement," a source told the news service on the sidelines of a NATO summit in Vilnius.

According to Reuters, the transfer involves a "significant number" of missiles. It is reported that they are not intended for use on Western-made aircraft. Reuters said Paris does not consider the supply of SCALP missiles as an escalatory move.

Macron said upon arrival to the summit that Paris plans to transfer some long-range missiles to Kiev, but he didn’t name the type of missiles.