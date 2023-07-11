NATO summit kicks off in Vilnius

VILNIUS, July 11. /TASS/. A two-day NATO summit has kicked off in the Lithuanian capital city of Vilnius.

Sweden is present as an invited partner and Finland is taking part as a full-fledged member.

In his opening remarks, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg promised to increase practical and political support for Ukraine to bring it closer to the alliance. He also said that the summit will take steps to strengthen the alliance’s efforts in defense and deterrence and usher in more ambitious defense spending commitments.

After taking a collective photo, the NATO leaders proceeded to the conference hall for a closed-door session.