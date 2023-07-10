South Korea sends plane loaded with military supplies to Ukraine — agency

SEOUL, July 10. /TASS/. South Korea dispatched another aircraft carrying military aid for Ukraine on Monday amid Russia’s special military operation, Yonhap news agency reported on Monday citing an unnamed source in the Defense Ministry.

"We decided to send additional military supplies in consideration of Ukraine's request, and have sent a military transport aircraft to transport related materials," the agency quoted an anonymous source as saying.

Yonhap added that the Defense Ministry’s source refused to disclose the final destination of the dispatched aircraft or what type of cargo the aircraft is carrying en-route to Ukraine.

South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol took off to Lithuania earlier on Monday to take part in the NATO summit, which is scheduled to be hosted by the Lithuanian capital of Vilnius on July 11-12. According to Yonhap, the ongoing developments in Ukraine will be at the top of the NATO Summit’s agenda.

South Korea previously sent various types of non-lethal aid to Ukraine and the News1 web portal earlier stated that the Ukrainian side previously requested mine clearance equipment and ambulances.