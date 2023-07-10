NATO to declare need of further reforms in Ukraine at summit — White House

WASHINGTON, July 10. /TASS/. The North Atlantic Treaty Organization at its Vilnius summit will announce that Kiev’s potential membership in the bloc is contingent on further reforms in Ukraine, US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan said.

"So as we speak right now, there’s work being done on the NATO communique, on the language relative to Ukraine’s desire to seek membership in NATO. I think we will see the Allies come to consensus around that as we head into Vilnius. And it will, among other things, talk about a process for continuing to work through those reforms," the US official said onboard Air Force One, as US President Joe Biden embarked on his European tour involving visits to London, Vilnius and Helsinki.

Sullivan explained that, for Ukraine, this involved "economic reforms to ensure that its democracy and its security sector are truly robust, resilient, and are able to tackle issues like corruption effectively," all of which would be conducted following consultations with NATO.

The Financial Times reported on Sunday, citing its sources, that the US and Germany were not going to guarantee Ukraine automatic NATO membership without profound reforms.