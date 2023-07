ISTANBUL, July 8. /TASS/. Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan expects his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin to visit Turkey in August, Erdogan said on Saturday.

"Yesterday we met with [Ukrainian President Vladimir] Zelensky in Istanbul. I hope to meet with Putin in August," Erdogan said at a rally in the northeastern city of Bayburt, which was broadcast by the TRT television channel.

After his talks with Zelensky, Erdogan also announced that Putin could pay a visit to Turkey.